Jewellery has been stolen in break-ins at two properties in North Berwick.

Detectives say they believe the incidents in the East Lothian town last week are linked and have appealed for information. The housebreakings at the properties, one in Glenorchy Road and one in Ware Road, were reported to police on Friday, March 10. Enquiries so far suggest that both break-ins happened after dark between Tuesday, March 7 and Friday, March 10.

Detective Constable Jordan Stevenson said: “These incidents are being treated as linked and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in these locations. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could assist, as well as anyone with private CCTV footage.”

