East Lothian crime: Jewelllery stolen from two properties in North Berwick

Detectives say housebreakings are linked

By Ian Swanson
Published 13th Mar 2023, 18:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 18:55 GMT

Jewellery has been stolen in break-ins at two properties in North Berwick.

Detectives say they believe the incidents in the East Lothian town last week are linked and have appealed for information. The housebreakings at the properties, one in Glenorchy Road and one in Ware Road, were reported to police on Friday, March 10. Enquiries so far suggest that both break-ins happened after dark between Tuesday, March 7 and Friday, March 10.

Detective Constable Jordan Stevenson said: “These incidents are being treated as linked and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in these locations. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could assist, as well as anyone with private CCTV footage.”

Police say they believe the two break-ins in North Berwick last week are linked.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1353 of March 10 for Glenorchy Road and incident number 3004 of March 10 for Ware Road. Alternatively, people with information can make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

