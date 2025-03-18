The 13 worst areas in Scotland for drink and drug driving named by Police Scotland

Police Scotland recorded over 16,000 drink and drug driving offences in the last three years, with 5,582 logged in the last year alone, a new investigation has revealed.

The most common age group for those caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs in Scotland in the last year was between 35-44, accounting for 29 per cent of the figures, closely followed by 25-34 year-olds which made up 26 per cent.

What’s more, a staggering 79 per cent of drink-drivers in the region last year were male.

The findings follow the latest data released by the Department for Transport in 2024 revealing that UK drink-driving deaths have hit a 13-year-high. This data and research was gathered by Legal Expert via FOI requests to UK Police Forces.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 13 areas of Scotland with the highest number of drink and drug drivng offences recorded between January and November 2024.

