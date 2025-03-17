Police in Edinburgh have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries into a robbery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force launched an investigation following a robbery at Telfer Subway, at around 5.30pm on Friday, February, 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 2667 of February 14 | Police Scotland

The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 26 years old, with a medium build and wearing a navy-blue tracksuit. If anyone can identify the man then please do get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers would like to speak to this man as part of their ongoing investigation and are now urging the public get in touch if they can identify the individual pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2667 of February 14. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.