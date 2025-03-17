Edinburgh crime: Police share CCTV images after robbery at Telfer Subway

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 12:14 BST
Police in Edinburgh have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries into a robbery.

The force launched an investigation following a robbery at Telfer Subway, at around 5.30pm on Friday, February, 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 2667 of February 14
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 2667 of February 14 | Police Scotland

The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 26 years old, with a medium build and wearing a navy-blue tracksuit. If anyone can identify the man then please do get in touch.

Officers would like to speak to this man as part of their ongoing investigation and are now urging the public get in touch if they can identify the individual pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2667 of February 14. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

