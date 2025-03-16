A 55-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in a hit and run in Morningside.

Police said the incident happened on Colinton Road at the junction with Tipperlinn Road at around 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon, March 15, and involved the cyclist and a black BMW.

They said the BMW left the scene before officers arrived and it headed south along Tipperlinn Road. Enquiries are ongoing to trace it.

The cyclist was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Constable Neill Sage said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who have not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in that area around the time and who may have dash-cam of private CCTV footage which would assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1644 of 15 March, 2025.