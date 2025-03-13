Police have responded to new reports of spike traps being left on trails in West Lothian to deter motorcyclists.

In August last year it was reported that police were hunting a person who laid a home-made “ stinger” to deter motorcyclists from using trails on the Philpstoun Bing.

A mountain bike rider was injured when he crossed the home made device of a metal plates with nails welded to it.

Police Scotland confirmed there had been reports of the home-made traps laid in March last year | Google Maps

In his latest report to Linlithgow Local Area Committee local community Sergeant Lee Brodie said his community officers had removed all spikes from the bing.

Sgt Brodie’s report covered the third quarter of the year – from October to 31 December. In it he said: “ Officers also responded to reports of ‘spikes’ left in the Bing area.

“Officers removed all spikes that they found and have liaised with the landowner to mitigate similar issues in the future, however we would particularly like to remind the public that this causes a significant risk of injury to: children, adults, domestic animals and wild life. “

A stinger is more formally known as a tactical deflation device to burst tyres – an interconnected roll of pliable metal spikes – normally used by police officers to stop vehicles they are pursuing, or which are being driven dangerously.

Police continue to liaise with dog walkers and other users of the bing, who are urged to be on the look out for crude homemade stingers concealed on pathways.