A 22-year-old man has been jailed for two years at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to possession of indecent images of children.

Brandon Miller was arrested following a search of his home on Friday, September 20 where officers seized electronic equipment that contained indecent images of children.

On Tuesday, February 11, he was convicted of various offences, including sexual assault, the possession, taking and distributing of indecent images of children and inciting another person to commit sexual offences against a child. Miller was sentenced at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, March 10.

Brandon Miller was sentenced at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to possession of indecent images of children | TSPL

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit said: "Brandon Miller showed utter contempt for the child victims and the horrific sexual abuse they suffered in the images and videos he was taking, viewing and distributing.

"He may have thought the internet provides anonymity and his appalling offending would go undetected. His arrest and sentence show this is not the case and no matter what steps you have taken to avoid detection, you cannot hide behind a computer.

"Any form of child sexual abuse is a serious criminal offence and a priority for Police Scotland. We work with our partners to quickly act against anyone who is involved in these abhorrent crimes. I would urge anyone with any concerns about a child at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, to contact us immediately."