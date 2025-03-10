Missing Edinburgh man police told public not to approach is traced

Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:43 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 08:44 BST
A missing Edinburgh man who police warned the public not to approach has been traced safe and well.

Kyle Spence had last been seen around 6pm on Thursday, 6 March, in the Broughton area of the city. Police launched an appeal to trace him on Saturday night.

In the appeal, Inspector Steven Piercy, Gayfield Police Station, warned the public to not approach the missing man.

Kyle Spence was last seen around 6pm on Thursday, March 6, in the Broughton area of Edinburgh.placeholder image
Kyle Spence was last seen around 6pm on Thursday, March 6, in the Broughton area of Edinburgh. | Police Scotland

He said: “We want to trace Kyle Spence as quickly as possible and I would ask anyone with any information to please contact Police Scotland. I would ask the public not to approach Mr Spence if you do believe you have seen him and instead call Police Scotland as soon as possible.”

Mr Spence was traced on Sunday by police. With a Police Scotland spokesperson commenting: “Kyle Spence, reported missing in Edinburgh, has been traced. Thank you to those who shared our appeal.”

