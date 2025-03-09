Edinburgh police have warned the public “not to approach” a missing man amid an urgent appeal.

It comes as officers released an image of a 28-year-old man they are keen to trace, and asked for the help of locals in tracing him.

Kyle Spence was last seen around 6pm on Thursday, 6 March, in the Broughton area of the city. He is described as around 5ft 10ins, with spiked brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black slim-fitting tracksuit with grey speckles and a large grey stripe down the sleeves and black Nike trainers with three air bubbles on the soles. He was carrying four bags and is believed to have access to other clothing.

Inspector Steven Piercy, Gayfield Police Station, said: “We want to trace Kyle Spence as quickly as possible and I would ask anyone with any information to please contact Police Scotland. I would ask the public not to approach Mr Spence if you do believe you have seen him and instead call Police Scotland as soon as possible.

"I am also appealing directly to Mr Spence himself to get in touch with the police."

If you can help, please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3693 of Thursday, 7 March, 2025.

