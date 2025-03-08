Edinburgh crash: Man, 43, rushed to hospital after four vehicle crash on busy Edinburgh road
Emergency services rushed to Queensferry Road at 7.15pm on Friday, March 7, after receiving reports of the collision.
A 43-year-old man was taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, while other drivers were treated at the scene. The man's condition is not currently known.
Police said the cars involved in the collision were a Lexus UX 250H, a Volkswagen Golf, a Peugeot 206 and a Renault Clio.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At 7.15pm on Friday, 7 March, 2025 officers were called to Queensferry Road, Edinburgh after reports of a crash involving four vehicles.
“The cars involved in the collision were a Lexus UX 250H, a Volkswagen Golf, a Peugeot 206 and a Renault Clio.
“A 43-year-old man was taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh Royal for treatment. The other drivers were treated at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
