A man was rushed to hospital and several others injured after a four-vehicle crash on a busy Edinburgh road.

Emergency services rushed to Queensferry Road at 7.15pm on Friday, March 7, after receiving reports of the collision.

A 43-year-old man was taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, while other drivers were treated at the scene. The man's condition is not currently known.

Police said the cars involved in the collision were a Lexus UX 250H, a Volkswagen Golf, a Peugeot 206 and a Renault Clio.

