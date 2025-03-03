A 55-year-old man is in critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being struck by a HGV.

The incident happened at around 6.15pm on Sunday, March 2, when the pedestrian was struck by the Volvo lorry on the A701, Craigmillar Park, near the junction with Lygon Road.

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a HGV on the A701, Craigmillar Park, Edinburgh, on March 2, 2025 | Google Maps

The HGV did not stop at the scene but was later traced, as was the 37-year-old male driver. The A701 was closed while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 10.15pm.

Police are now appealing for information following the collision as enquires continue.

Edinburgh Road Policing Constable Mhairi Deuchar said: “I’m appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information about what happened, to contact us. I’d also ask drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time to please review your footage and bring anything you think may be significant to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2676 of March 2.