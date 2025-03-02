Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout will partially close to traffic next week as works to renew the railway bridge get underway.

The works on the bridge, which include installing a new deck, new low bridge warning signs along with masonry and steelwork repairs will be carried out between Tuesday, March 4 and Friday, March 14.

A partial road closure will be in place at Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout between Tuesday, March 4 and Friday, March 14 | NW

The roundabout will be closed between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road and similar to previous closures, the Prestonfield Avenue bus gate will be suspended during the works period.

From Tuesday, March 4 several Lothian Bus diversions will be in place

Service 12 (towards Gyle Centre)

Between Peffermill Road and Buccleuch Street, buses will be diverted via Prestonfield Avenue, Dalkeith Road, East Preston Street, South Clerk Street and Hope Park Terrace.

Service 12 heading towards Portobello will travel along its normal route

Services 24 and 38 (to Royal Infirmary)

Between Esslemont Road and Royal Infirmary, services 24 and 38 will divert via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road.

Services 24 and 38 heading towards West Granton will operate as normal.

Services 33 and 49 (to Royal Infirmary)

Between South Clerk Street and Royal Infirmary, services 33 and 49 will divert via Newington Road, Minto Street, Mayfield Gardens, Craigmillar Park, Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road.

Services 33 and 49 heading towards the city centre will remain unchanged.

Service X33 (to Royal Infirmary)

Between South Clerk Street and Little France, buses will divert via Newington Road, Minto Street, Mayfield Gardens, Craigmillar Park, Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road.

Service X33 heading towards the city centre will follow its normal route.

For the latest timetable changes you can visit the Lothian Buses website.