Edinburgh councillor supports Lothian Buses decision not to pay out dividend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh councillor has said he would “not stand in the way” of Lothian Buses suspending its dividend as it invests money into new electric buses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the pandemic, the bus company would disburse excess profits to its shareholders in most years.

However since 2019 the bus company has only done so once – in 2024, when it gave out £3.2 million to its owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lothian Buses is majority owned by Edinburgh Council, with the city holding 91% of the shares in the company | LDRS

Due to being the largest shareholder in the firm, Edinburgh Council has historically seen a large payout from the dividend.

But in a council report in February, officers noted that Lothian Buses would not provide a dividend for the latest financial year.

Green councillor Alex Staniforth, who sits on the council’s Transport and Environment committee, said: “It is, of course, a shame that Lothian Buses cannot give the council a dividend this year.

“But if it is because they are putting resources into greening their fleet, that isn’t something the Green group would want to prevent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company announced in 2023 that they had finalised a purchase order for 50 new electric double decker buses, costing £24m, to be introduced in batches throughout 2024.

In September, the firm announced that the first of these buses had gone into service.

The buses, procured from Volvo, are a step towards the company’s goal to have a fully net-zero fleet by 2035.

At present, all of the firm’s buses meet Euro6 emissions standards, a goal which it reached in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lothian Buses is majority owned by Edinburgh Council, with the city holding 91% of the shares in the company.

A further 5% is owned by Midlothian Council, 3% is owned by East Lothian and 1% is held by West Lothian.

Lothian Buses has been approached for comment.