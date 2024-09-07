Lothian Buses’ first fully electric double deckers are taking to the roads of the Capital this weekend.

The company has bought 50 of the Volvo BZL Electric buses and they will operate initially on the No 8 and 9 routes before being rolled out gradually over the coming months.

Each vehicle has five lithium-ion batteries, giving them a range up to 300km depending on operating conditions. Once plugged in, it will take three to four hours to fully charge the batteries powering each bus.

Lothian Buses has bought 50 fully electric double deckers | supplied

Lohian Buses said customers would have improved comfort and quieter journeys. The buses, which can carry more than 70 passengers, also feature Wi-Fi, high back seats and handy USB charging points and each vehicle includes two wheelchair spaces.

The company said the investment of more than £24 million in cleaner, greener buses underpinned its wider strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2035. It has fitted the necessary charging infrastructure at its main depot in Annandale Street and plans to “electrify” its other depots too.

Sarah Boyd, managing director at Lothian Buses, said: “Lothian’s decarbonisation strategy has a massive role to play in reaching local and national government climate change targets to safeguard our environment while bringing wider social, health and economic benefits for the city.

“From a customer experience perspective, these new buses will provide visitors and residents with quieter, comfortable journeys. From our drivers’ perspectives, they will enjoy an enhanced driver workspace with improved vision in all conditions thanks to a camera-based mirror system.

“I am excited to see the first of these vehicles hit the streets of Scotland’s capital in a monumental moment in Lothian’s 105-year history and look forward to the new chapter of our net zero journey.”

Domenico Bondi, managing director of Volvo Bus UK & Ireland, said: “It’s great to see the Volvo BZL Electric double-deckers in Lothian’s signature maroon and white livery, especially in the beautiful historic surroundings of Scotland’s capital. We’re proud to be able to support Lothian’s ambitious net-zero strategy with these vehicles and, in turn, help to provide a cleaner environment for the people of Edinburgh.”

And Edinburgh’s transport convener Councillor Stephen Jenkinson said he was delighted at the arrival of the buses.

“This is a proud moment for the Capital as we step up our sustainable travel and keep on track to becoming a net zero city. Affordable, efficient and green public transport is key for any modern and forward-thinking city and this shows that we take our responsibilities to our residents, visitors and the wider environment seriously.

“I’m looking forward to getting on board one of these new buses myself and we’ll continue to work with Lothian to keep Edinburgh moving.”