Plans to turn a vacant former Edinburgh record shop into a new Japanese grill restaurant have been approved by the council.

The plans submitted by Yakiniku Edinburgh Ltd will see internal works carried out the long-term vacant unit at 62 South Clerk Street, including the removal of existing wall and floor shelving units and formation of a new toilet facilities at basement level.

The Newington site is a commercial unit set over the ground and basement floors of a four-storey and basement tenement block. It was previously occupied by Hog Head Music Record Shop, but has been vacant for some time.

The approved plans will also see the removal of existing wall and floor shelving units at the category C-listed building, as well as a new shop front to remove existing aluminium frame and replace with a traditional timber panelled windows /door.

Yakiniku Edinburgh Ltd will now convert the vacant unit at 62 South Clerk Street into a new Japanese grill restaurant. | City of Edinburgh Council

Approving the plans on January 7, The City of Edinburgh Council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest.

“The alterations to the interior would not harm the character of the listed building as the interior has undergone significant alterations as part of previous conversions. The proposals have been amended to retain the existing recessed shopfront and this is acceptable.

“The South Side Conservation Area Character Appraisal emphasises the harmonious scale, massing and materials and the significance of key institutional buildings within the area. The works are wholly internal and there would be no impact on the character or appearance of the conservation area.

“The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest.”

No conditions were attached to this consent given by the planning department. The application is a re-application of a previous planning application which was withdrawn due to planners recommendations whilst supporting reports were prepared.

The new restaurant will have room for 24 diners, with the existing shop front area becoming the main dining area, while the ground floor staff room will become the restaurant’s kitchen. A new front desk will replace the existing platform window display.

The current basement storage area will be replaced by new customer toilet facilities.

The online planning application received seven notes of support from locals and no objections.

Anna-Maria Kroskina said: “I would be delighted to at last see a Japanese grill restaurant in the city. Not many places in Edinburgh can offer a quick, tasty, nutritious and minimally processed, yet affordable meal. Therefore it would be a wonderful addition.”

While, Connor Troup added: “This new venture will be a fabulous addition to the variety of different restaurants in the area, offering a new dining experience to the area.”

And, Tze Chan said: “I fully support another small business in Edinburgh, where the money will be used for the local economy. The shop has been vacant for years and it’s good to see someone is willing to do something with it.”

The applicant now has three years to carry out the planned alterations and change of use at 62 South Clerk Street.