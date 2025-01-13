Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eleven months ago Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout partially closed following the discovery of a collapsed culvert.

In what seemed like an eternity for some, the three-month project came to an end in May 2024, and included road resurfacing works around the entirety of the arterial route and sections of surrounding roads.

But this would only be the first of three closures at the roundabout - which seemed to be plagued with issues from broken gas pipes to damaged sewers. In fact, Cameron Toll roundabout would end up being closed or partially closed for half of 2024 (25 weeks) owing to a string of issues.

After reopening for the third time in November, it wasn’t long before news broke that the busy roundabout would again close in the new year, this time to repair the rail bridge.

Considering the disruption brought on from previous closures, residents were naturally concerned over further works at Cameron Toll.

But the good news this time is that for the majority of the works period (scheduled from January 13 to April 11) there will only be a single lane closure during the evening between January 18 and March 28. A full closure will be in place between Wednesday, February 5 and Tuesday, February 18 when the rail bridge is demolished and reinstalled.

Timeline of Cameron Toll roundabout closures

February 13 - May 19 2024

During a bridge inspection on February 12, workers discovered a collapsed culvert which carried water from nearby Pow Burn. Initially expected to be closed for four weeks, several legs of the roundabout would remain closed for three months due to the complexity of the project.

The work involved diverting water from the burn, removing 200-year-old masonry sections of the culvert and rebuilding the structure with reinforced concrete. The project also saw the roundabout and sections of surrounding roads resurfaced before it opened in its entirety on May 19.

August 26 – November 9 2024

Just months after it reopened, the roundabout was partially closed for emergency gas works on August 26. Initially scheduled for eight weeks, the project was pushed back to late October and then mid-November after workers discovered a damaged water main at the site. All legs of the roundabout re-opened on November 9.

November 28 - December 5 2024

The roundabout was closed between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road on November 28 following an overnight inspection where workers found ‘a large void under the carriageway which could have caused a collapse of the road above’. Following a survey, Scottish Water filled the void under before stabilising the surrounding ground. At the time Scottish Water said: “The work has not been straightforward given the presence of a recently installed gas main and the need to cut out and replace six metres of sewer pipe.” The works were completed on December 5.

January 13 to April 11 2025

Works to install a new bridge deck on the rail bridge are expected to begin today (January 13). Network Rail also plan to install a new waterproofing system, masonry and steelwork repairs, upgrade low bridge warning signs and vegetation management.

The project, that was delayed due to the emergency utilities works last year is expected to last until April 11, however there should be less disruption this time round, with night-time single lane road closures in place between January 18 and March 28, and a full road closure between February 5 and February 18.