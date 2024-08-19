Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh will partially close for eight weeks - just months after it reopened following major works in the area.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) are due to commence ‘critical repairs’ on Monday, August 26, with the gas works expected to cause disruption for traffic in the area. Bus diversions are expected to be announced in the coming days.

It comes after several legs of the roundabout were closed for three months earlier this year following the discovery of a collapsed culvert underneath the road.

SGN advised traffic will not be able to approach Cameron Toll roundabout from Lady Road, Peffermill Road or Old Dalkeith Road. Traffic will still be able to travel between Dalkeith Road and Peffermill Road, Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road, and between Dalkeith Road and Old Dalkeith Road.

SGN said the repair works will ‘ensure a continued gas supply to the surrounding homes and businesses in the area’ but added the location of the gas pipes will bring ‘engineering challenges.’

Earlier repair works carried out at the roundabout saw the arterial route partially closed between February 13 and May 19 whilst engineers rebuilt a damaged culvert, with the complex project involving removing 200-year-old masonry and diverting water from the Pow Burn. The project saw also additional road resurfacing works around the entirety of the roundabout and sections of surrounding roads.

Following the discovery of a collapsed culvert, Cameron Toll roundabout was partially closed in February 2024. Additional road surfacing works were carried out towards the end of the project | NW

Providing a statement online, a SGN spokesperson said: “To ensure everyone’s safety while this work takes place, it is essential to close the westbound side of Cameron Toll roundabout for the eight-week project duration.

“We know this is an extremely busy route and would urge motorists to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys.

“We would like to apologise in advance for the inconvenience this will cause to motorists and the local community. While there is no ideal time to carry out work in the A7, it is critical that we repair our gas pipes.”

They added: “We're aware the road surface at this location on the A7 was recently resurfaced. Please be assured that when our emergency work is completed, we will ensure the road surface is left as we found it.”