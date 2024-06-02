Watch: Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout is finally smooth again after years of potholes and patches 

By Neil Johnstone
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
The three-month closure was inconvenient - but they did a lovely job 

At the beginning of the year, it was fair to say Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout had seen better days. 

Potholes and patches painted a picture of neglect at the busy roundabout, with imperfections causing a danger to cyclists and concern for drivers.

The road conditions at Edinburgh's Cameron Toll roundabout are a significant improvement

But following a bridge inspection in mid-February, engineers discovered a collapsed culvert beneath the road, prompting an immediate closure at a section of the arterial route and causing havoc in the process. 

As investigations developed, it became clear replacing the 200-year-old masonry would not be a speedy job and so it was decided the council would take the opportunity to resurface the entire roundabout. And now, for the first time in years, drivers and cyclists can travel along the busy route pothole free. 

In this video you will see the transformation to the major road following its three-month make-over. 

