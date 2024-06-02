Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three-month closure was inconvenient - but they did a lovely job

At the beginning of the year, it was fair to say Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout had seen better days.

Potholes and patches painted a picture of neglect at the busy roundabout, with imperfections causing a danger to cyclists and concern for drivers.

The road conditions at Edinburgh's Cameron Toll roundabout are a significant improvement

But following a bridge inspection in mid-February, engineers discovered a collapsed culvert beneath the road, prompting an immediate closure at a section of the arterial route and causing havoc in the process.

As investigations developed, it became clear replacing the 200-year-old masonry would not be a speedy job and so it was decided the council would take the opportunity to resurface the entire roundabout. And now, for the first time in years, drivers and cyclists can travel along the busy route pothole free.