Watch: Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout is finally smooth again after years of potholes and patches
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the beginning of the year, it was fair to say Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout had seen better days.
Potholes and patches painted a picture of neglect at the busy roundabout, with imperfections causing a danger to cyclists and concern for drivers.
But following a bridge inspection in mid-February, engineers discovered a collapsed culvert beneath the road, prompting an immediate closure at a section of the arterial route and causing havoc in the process.
As investigations developed, it became clear replacing the 200-year-old masonry would not be a speedy job and so it was decided the council would take the opportunity to resurface the entire roundabout. And now, for the first time in years, drivers and cyclists can travel along the busy route pothole free.
In this video you will see the transformation to the major road following its three-month make-over.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.