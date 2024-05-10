Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The roundabout - which has been closed since February 13 - was due to open today

Ongoing repairs at Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout have been extended by a further nine days - with the busy arterial route now due to be completed by May 19.

The roundabout was partially closed on February 13 following the discovery of a collapsed culvert beneath the road. The complex project involved diverting water from the Pow Burn, removing 200-year-old masonry sections of the culvert and rebuilding the structure with reinforced concrete.

Repair works at Cameron Toll roundabout continue - three months after a section of the busy arterial route closed to traffic

Works were initially estimated to take 21 working days but after further challenges were identified, the works period was later extended to 64 working days.

Edinburgh Travel News posted in X: “We've been informed the projected date for re-opening has been extended by approximately one week. New date May 19.” They added this is an approximate date and is dependent on weather conditions.

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South, advised his constituents on social that ‘the bus gate on Prestonfield Avenue will remain open until the roundabout reopens.’ Sharing an update yesterday, Mr Murray added it was ‘frustrating’ to see continued disruption in the area after expressing ‘the importance of completing the works by the initial completion date.’

Resurfacing works in the surrounding area were completed in recent weeks

In recent weeks several sections of the roundabout have been reopened to traffic following the completion of additional resurfacing works. Drivers can now access three legs of the roundabout - from Dalkeith Road to Peffermill Road, Lady Road to Dalkeith Road and travel between Old Dalkeith Road and Lady Road (which has remained open throughout the three-month project).

Transport and environment convener, councillor Scott Arthur said: “We really appreciate the patience of our residents as we complete these essential works around Cameron Toll.

“Works on the culvert should be completed this weekend with resurfacing due to take place next week. I’d add that resurfacing can be impacted by inclement weather. We hope to have works completed and the roundabout fully reopened to traffic by May 19.”