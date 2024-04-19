Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout to partially reopen next week following resurfacing works
Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout will partially reopen next week - allowing drivers to access two legs of the roundabout.
On April 2, resurfacing works in the area saw three legs of the roundabout close to traffic with several bus diversions in place. From Monday, April 22, access between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road will be reinstated. Drivers will also be able to travel westbound from Old Dalkeith Road to Lady Road and Dalkeith Road.
Road works between Dalkeith Road and Peffermill Road remain ongoing with the council reporting earlier in the month that they should be completed by early May. Cameron Toll roundabout is set be fully operational by May 10.
Edinburgh Travel News reported: “Lady Road and Dalkeith Road will reopen on Mon 22 April. The Prestonfield bus gate will remain suspended. Culvert repairs - work continues until mid May (TBC). The closure between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road remains in place.”
It comes after the discovery of a collapsed culvert underneath the road between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road during a bridge inspection on February 12. The complex project to restore the structure involves diverting water from the Pow Burn, removing 200-year-old masonry sections of the culvert and rebuilding the structure with reinforced concrete.
Works to repair the culvert began on March 4 with the Scottish Road Works Commissioner forecasting the project would take 21 working days. But after further challenges were identified during an initial investigation, the works period was later extended to 64 working days.
The bus lane camera on Prestonfield Avenue will remain suspended, allowing traffic to pass through, and the footpath under the rail bridge between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road will remain closed. Both entrances to Cameron Toll Shopping Centre remain open and Lothian Buses and Border Buses will have diversions in place. For the latest updates you should visit their websites and social media channels.
