Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout will partially reopen next week - allowing drivers to access two legs of the roundabout.

Works to repair a collapsed culvert at Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh began on March 4, with additional resurfacing works commencing a month later

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 2, resurfacing works in the area saw three legs of the roundabout close to traffic with several bus diversions in place. From Monday, April 22, access between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road will be reinstated. Drivers will also be able to travel westbound from Old Dalkeith Road to Lady Road and Dalkeith Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road works between Dalkeith Road and Peffermill Road remain ongoing with the council reporting earlier in the month that they should be completed by early May. Cameron Toll roundabout is set be fully operational by May 10.

From Monday, April 22, access between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road will be reinstated

Edinburgh Travel News reported: “Lady Road and Dalkeith Road will reopen on Mon 22 April. The Prestonfield bus gate will remain suspended. Culvert repairs - work continues until mid May (TBC). The closure between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road remains in place.”

All resurfacing work at Cameron Toll roundabout are expected to be complete by early May

It comes after the discovery of a collapsed culvert underneath the road between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road during a bridge inspection on February 12. The complex project to restore the structure involves diverting water from the Pow Burn, removing 200-year-old masonry sections of the culvert and rebuilding the structure with reinforced concrete.

Works to repair the culvert began on March 4 with the Scottish Road Works Commissioner forecasting the project would take 21 working days. But after further challenges were identified during an initial investigation, the works period was later extended to 64 working days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad