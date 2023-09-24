News you can trust since 1873
Residents back in homes after 45 properties evacuated in city centre due to gas leak

Residents are now back into their homes after engineers fixed the leak.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST
Residents in the city centre who were evacuated due to a gas leak are back in their homes.

People from 45 homes were evacuated on the junction of Lady Lawson Street, Bread Street and West Port, on Saturday evening as engineering teams attended following reports of a ‘smell of gas’.

Emergency services attended and set up a cordon with drivers having been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes. A Police Scotland spokesman said residents had been evacuated ‘as a precaution’ and no one has been injured.

Residents back in homes after leak fixed

Engineers worked overnight to complete repairs. The source of the leak has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Scottish Gas Networks told the Evening News: “We attended West Port and Lady Lawson Street at teatime on Saturday 23 September following reports of a gas leak. As a precaution, approximately 45 properties were evacuated, with emergency services and the local authority providing support. We quickly identified the source of the leak and made safe. We continued to make our repairs overnight.”

