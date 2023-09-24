Residents are now back into their homes after engineers fixed the leak.

Residents in the city centre who were evacuated due to a gas leak are back in their homes.

People from 45 homes were evacuated on the junction of Lady Lawson Street, Bread Street and West Port, on Saturday evening as engineering teams attended following reports of a ‘smell of gas’.

Emergency services attended and set up a cordon with drivers having been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes. A Police Scotland spokesman said residents had been evacuated ‘as a precaution’ and no one has been injured.

Residents back in homes after leak fixed

Engineers worked overnight to complete repairs. The source of the leak has not been confirmed.