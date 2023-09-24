Edinburgh weather: Heavy showers to hit Capital as weather warning issued
Edinburgh is set to be hit by heavy rain and winds, as a yellow weather warning has been issued.
After a settled day on Saturday forecasters predict unsettled weather conditions for the Capital on Sunday, September 24 with persistent rain and risk of travel disruption.
Flood alerts have been issued for Edinburgh, East Lothian, West Lothian, Fife and across central Scotland and the borders.
It’s set to turn more unsettled again after the weekend with the potential for more national severe weather warnings by mid-week next week, according to the Met Office.
After a cloudy start to the day on Sunday the capital looks set to get battered by rain by 3pm to after 5pm. Downpours will continue again later and throughout the evening on Sunday until around midnight.
The BBC said: “Staying windy and unsettled this afternoon with outbreaks of rain feeding in from the south-west, these falling heavy and persistent. A risk of downpours in western and southern areas. Milder. Heavy rain becoming widespread this evening. Overnight, much of the rain will clear northwards, with showery, possibly thundery rain becoming confined to the Isles. Clear spells developing.”
Monday will be windy and unsettled in the afternoon with outbreaks of heavy and persistent rain but this will ease later in the day.
Flood warnings issued said “flooding of properties and parts of communities, damage to buildings and disruption to travel and infrastructure are possible.”
Deputy Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, Mark Sidaway said: “The start of next week will continue showery for many with strong winds in northwestern areas.
“There is the potential for a deep area of low pressure to bring further heavy rain and disruptive winds on Wednesday and Thursday but details on timings and the exact location of potential impacts remain uncertain at this far ahead.”