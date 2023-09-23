Annette’s family said the pensioner would be ‘proud as punch’ of her granddaughter.

The granddaughter of a pensioner killed in a crash in Edinburgh has been selected to take part in Scotland’s Strictly Kids dance competition and is going to dedicate her performance to her beloved gran.

Alex Dixon, 12, is ‘buzzing’ to take part in the popular dance competition in memory of her gran Annette, who was a massive fan of Strictly Come Dancing. Mrs Dixon died after being struck by a car in Stevenson Road on Saturday, August 26. Her heartbroken family have paid tribute to her as ‘an amazing grandmother’.

Alex’s mum Tracey has described Mrs Dixon as having ‘the biggest heart’ when it came to her grandchildren. The 44-year-old said she was touched when her daughter got the idea after they found a load of Strictly DVDs while clearing out Mrs Dixon’s house.

Alex Dixon, 12, is performing in Strictly Kids for her late gran Annette

It’s the first time that Alex, who has been dancing for more than five years, has tried ballroom style dancing but her mum said she is determined to do her best and put on a great performance at the competition in Glasgow on October, 21.

Her mum Tracey said: “She’s absolutely buzzing for it. She will be doing the foxtrot to Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon. There are nine kids from her dance school all going to take part. She was hesitant at first because she’s never done this style of dancing before but I think she realised what a great opportunity it is and decided to just go for it. After we cleared out mums things I gave Alex the DVDs because I thought it would be something for her to remember her gran by.

"Then Alex said off her own back that she wanted to do the competition for her gran. She is being taught by professional coach Ellen Caw. It’s only weeks to go now and she’s only got one day a week when she’s not training, dancing, swimming or playing basketball. She’s absolutely knackered but just so excited about it.”

As well as learning her routine for the competition Alex is training for a sponsored swim to raise cash for charity. She’s doing a one mile swim to support the Miracle Foundation, a charity providing trauma support, art therapy and counselling to children and families.

Alex is doing a sponsored swim as part of the annual charity event

Tracey added: “I’m so proud of her. It’s really humbling that these kids are not just doing another dance competition they are also raising money for charity. My mum would be super chuffed, just proud as punch. Mum would have done anything for her grandchildren. I know how happy this would have made her.”

Mrs Dixon’s funeral will be held at Warriston Crematorium on September 28 at 10.30am. When clearing out Annette’s things her daughters found dozens of cardigans she had knitted, along with piles of baby hats. The family are inviting people to wear one of the brightly coloured cardigans at her funeral. The baby hats are being donated to the neo natal unit at the Royal Infirmary.