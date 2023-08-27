The pedestrian was rushed to hospital but later died.

A 70-year-old woman from Edinburgh has died after a car crash.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Stevenson Drive in the Balgreen area of the city around 3.30pm on Saturday, 26 August, 2023 after a crash involving a car and a 70-year-old female pedestrian.

Police said that the pensioner was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after the collision, where she died a “short time later”.

The 23-year-old driver of the car, a black Mercedes C-Class, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

An urgent investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Stevenson Drive in the Balgreen area was closed until around 9:50pm for crash investigations to be carried out.

Police Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time. We will continue to support them as our enquiries progress.

“I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch. Drivers with dashcam footage of Stevenson Drive in the time leading up to the crash are urged to review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”