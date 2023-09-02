The grieving family of an Edinburgh pensioner who was killed in a car crash have paid tribute to the ‘amazing grandmother’.

Annette Dixon, 70, was struck by a car in Stevenson Road on Saturday, August 26. She was taken to hospital but died a short while later. Flowers, teddies and messages have been posted on the bus stop next to the spot where she was killed and at the junction further down the road.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Now her daughters have spoken out for the first time about the family’s heartache. Mrs Dixon had three great-grandchildren, 16 grandchildren and was mum to Kirsty, Tracy, Debbie, Michael and Lyndsey. Her daughter Kirsty, 47, said her death has left the family reeling.

Annette Dixon died in a crash in Edinburgh

Kirsty told the Evening News “We are still in shock. I can’t believe this happened. Mum was hit by a car just across the road from her house. So if she’d managed to get over the road she would have been home. Her body was released on Thursday so we are now planning the funeral in a few weeks, so my sister can come from abroad. It has been hard to tell all the kids, the older ones are taking it harder because they knew her for a long time.

"She was the most amazing grandmother. Mum could be very direct and firm with people and tell them exactly what she thought. But when it came to the kids, she just had the biggest heart. She would have put her life on the line for them. Clearing out her stuff I found toys from when the kids were little. A teddy and stuff they had made more than 20 years ago. We put one up at the bus stop with all the flowers.”

Annette was a cleaner for years before becoming a cook in hotels. Daughter Tracy, 44, said she remembers her mum working long hours when she was growing up. “She was out the door at 5am and then sometimes not home from work until 8pm. At one time she worked four jobs. She didn't have an easy life. When my Dad became ill, she gave up work to look after him.

"He passed away nine years ago and after that mum was lost for a while. Dad was her life. But she started going to church and that really helped pick her up again. She made a lot of new friends. It wasn't easy for her during Covid, living by herself. But she has always been the most loving gran. She wasn’t always easy but had the best sense of humour.”

Teddy among tributes laid for the pensioner

She added: “I was on my way to the hospital for minor injuries and I got the call. But she died before I got there. We don’t have any answers about what happened.”

When clearing out Annette’s things Tracy and Kirsty found dozens of cardigans she had knitted, along with piles of baby hats. The family are going to invite people to wear one of the brightly coloured cardigans at her funeral. The baby hats are being donated to the neo natal unit at the Royal Infirmary. Tracy added: “Mum was brilliant at knitting. She knitted for people all the time. She will be missed, she would stop and talk to anyone. People around here have been so supportive and the flowers and messages mean a lot, it’s very sweet.”