Locals have said the shop is ‘an institution’ in the community.

A popular sweet shop that has been trading in Armadale for more than fifty years has gone up for sale.

Coia’s Sweet Shop in West Main Street, which celebrated its golden anniversary a few years ago, is now on the market after owners James and Georgio Coia decided to retire. The shop which sells traditional sweets is best known for it’s home made ice cream which is a secret family recipe. Locals have responded to the news with sadness saying it’s the ‘end of an era’.

One local said: “An institution within the Dale. Known it all my days.” Another said: “Aww man end of a legend. It’ll be ice cream at the gala day now. Main street won't be the same.”

Some said they hoped new owners would keep it on as a sweet shop, while others recalled their memories of the shop while growing up. One resident said: “I hope whoever buys it keeps it as a sweetie shop and gets the ice cream recipe. Cannae beat a Coia’s ice cream!” A local said: “It’s been part of Armadale for as far back as I can remember, always in Coia’s as a wee girl.”

One woman said: “James and Giorgio made Coia’s more than a sweet shop. I hope they find a buyer but it’ll never be the same.”

A listing for the property said: “The sweet shop is extremely popular but the current owners now wish to retire and this offers a great investment with significant potential. The shop currently sells a full range of traditional sweets and confectionery as well as home made ice cream. There is scope to grow the business by adding further products, extending the opening hours and offering a delivery service. A new owner may wish to open up the premises to offer cafe seating.”

The shop first opened in Armadale 54 years ago. James, who was just three when his parents Concetta and Nicandro bought the shop, took over in 1996 when his parents retired. His father was a plasterer by trade in Italy but he worked on a farm in Lanark for five years before the family moved to West Lothian.