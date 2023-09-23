People are being urged to avoid the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents have been evacuated and three Edinburgh streets are closed due to a gas leak in the city centre.

West Port, Bread Street and Lady Lawson Street have been cordoned off, with drivers having been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes. Emergency services are on the scene and a Police Scotland spokesman said residents had been evacuated ‘as a precaution’ and no one has been injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not currently known how long the roads will be closed for or when residents will be able to access their homes.

Three Edinburgh streets have been cordoned off due to a gas leak.

The spokesman said: “A number of road closures are in place as emergency services respond to a gas leak in Edinburgh city centre. West Port, Bread Street and Lady Lawson Street are all affected and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.