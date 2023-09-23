News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Lady Lawson Street, Bread Street and West Port closed by police due to gas leak

People are being urged to avoid the area
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 21:32 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 21:32 BST
Residents have been evacuated and three Edinburgh streets are closed due to a gas leak in the city centre.

West Port, Bread Street and Lady Lawson Street have been cordoned off, with drivers having been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes. Emergency services are on the scene and a Police Scotland spokesman said residents had been evacuated ‘as a precaution’ and no one has been injured.

It is not currently known how long the roads will be closed for or when residents will be able to access their homes.

Three Edinburgh streets have been cordoned off due to a gas leak.Three Edinburgh streets have been cordoned off due to a gas leak.
The spokesman said: “A number of road closures are in place as emergency services respond to a gas leak in Edinburgh city centre. West Port, Bread Street and Lady Lawson Street are all affected and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

"Nobody has been injured, affected residents have been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon is in place."

