A man was walking with a pram on a pavement at the time of the crash.

A man and a baby have been taken to hospital following a crash in Edinburgh which saw a car flip onto the pavement.

The 35-year-old man was walking with a pram in West Maitland Street, at the junction with Coates Place, at around 5pm on Friday when the crash happened. Shocking images saw a badly damaged car lying on its side on the pavement after having reportedly flipped off the road. Photos also show a wall and railing badly damaged.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, while the baby was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People. Police said the driver of the car was also taken to the Royal Infirmary ‘as a precaution’.

The crash saw the road closed for just over an hour, with police cordons having been in place. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called around 5pm on Friday, September 22, to a report of a crash on West Maitland Street at the junction with Coates Place in Edinburgh involving a car and a man walking with a pram.

"Emergency services attended and the 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The baby was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh to be checked over.

“The driver of the car was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.