Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout is expected to remain closed until Monday due to the discovery of a ‘large void under the carriageway’ that ‘could have caused a collapse of the road above’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The section of the roundabout between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road was closed on Thursday morning following an overnight inspection in the area. Scottish Water said it is working to ‘stabilise the surrounding ground’ and further surveys will be carried out.

Edinburgh Travel News reported that the expectation is the current road closure will be in place until Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh is expected to remain closed until Monday | NW

Providing an update today, Scottish Water said: “We are carrying out emergency repair work at Cameron Toll in Edinburgh. A large void under the carriageway was discovered overnight which could have caused a collapse of the road above. We are now filling it in and stabilising the surrounding ground.

“The sewer will be further surveyed and any remedial work carried out. The section of the roundabout between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road remains closed with eastbound traffic being diverted along the A701 Craigmillar Park to East Preston Street and onto Dalkeith Road.”

Bus diversions are in place as a result of the closure and drivers should expect lengthy delays in the area.

Edinburgh drivers faced delays on Thursday following the partial closure of the roundabout | NW

Scottish Water added: “We are aware of delays for people leaving the shopping centre and we are looking at options to ease the situation as soon as possible, however we would also ask road users to drive responsibly and courteously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain optimistic the repair can be carried out and reinstatement completed in a matter of a few days. We are working as quickly as circumstances and safety allow to carry out the repair and would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding.”

The closure will affect Lothian Bus services 12, 24, 33, 38, 49 and X33.

Service 12 (towards Portobello)

Between Buccleuch Street and Peffermill Road, buses will be diverted via Hope Park Terrace, South Clerk Street, East Preston Street and Dalkeith Road towards Portobello only.

Services 24 38 (towards Royal Infirmary)

Between Esslemont Road and Little France Crescent, buses will be diverted via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road, Moredunvale Road and Old Dalkeith Road towards Royal Infirmary only.

Services 33 X33 (towards City Centre)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Old Dalkeith Road and South Clerk Street, buses will be diverted via Lady Road, Craigmillar Park, Minto Street and Newington Road towards City Centre only.

Service 49 (towards Royal Infirmary)

Between Craigmillar Park and Little France Crescent, buses will be diverted via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road, Moredunvale Road and Old Dalkeith Road towards Royal Infirmary only.