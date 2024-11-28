Drivers in Edinburgh are once again facing long delays and traffic chaos after Cameron Toll roundabout was partially closed just weeks after it reopened.

Cameron Toll roundabout will be closed between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road whilst emergency sewer works are carried out. A section of the roundabout was closed overnight for ‘urgent water repairs’ but was due to reopen today.

It comes after a section of the roundabout was closed for 12 weeks owing to emergency gas works, before it reopened on November 8.

Edinburgh Travel News posted on social media: “Unfortunately Cameron Toll will have to close northbound again today from 11am for emergency sewer works. This is for Clancy to clean out the sewer and carry out camera surveys. Updates asap today.

“Once this camera survey work is carried out today they will have a better idea of how to proceed.”

At around 10.30am it added: “We'll await details from Scottish Water this afternoon after survey works are complete about what further work needs done.”

Drivers in the area are facing major delays today, with one motorist, who lives nearby, having said it took him 20 minutes to travel around the roundabout.

He said: “It took around 20 minutes to travel from Dalkeith Road, around the roundabout towards Liberton. The scenes are just like before, long queues of traffic coming out of the shopping centre car park and around the roundabout from all directions. I just hope it doesn’t last as long as last time.”

The section of the roundabout was closed last night between 11pm and 3am and was open to traffic this morning. But following reports of the required emergency works Lothian Buses has diverted several services ‘until further notice’.

The closure will affect Lothian Bus services 12, 24, 33, 38, 49 and X33.

Service 12 (towards Portobello)

Between Buccleuch Street and Peffermill Road, buses will be diverted via Hope Park Terrace, South Clerk Street, East Preston Street and Dalkeith Road towards Portobello only.

Services 24 38 (towards Royal Infirmary)

Between Esslemont Road and Little France Crescent, buses will be diverted via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road, Moredunvale Road and Old Dalkeith Road towards Royal Infirmary only.

Services 33 X33 (towards City Centre)

Between Old Dalkeith Road and South Clerk Street, buses will be diverted via Lady Road, Craigmillar Park, Minto Street and Newington Road towards City Centre only.

Service 49 (towards Royal Infirmary)

Between Craigmillar Park and Little France Crescent, buses will be diverted via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road, Moredunvale Road and Old Dalkeith Road towards Royal Infirmary only.

Providing an update online, a spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We are carrying out urgent investigation work at Cameron Toll in Edinburgh. We were alerted to an issue with the sewer under the section of the roundabout between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road where a lane closure is in place to allow us to work safely.

“We appreciate how busy the location is and how important it is particularly for the shopping centre. Everything will be done to keep disruption to a minimum. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The Clancy Group have been approached for comment.