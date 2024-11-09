Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout has reopened in its entirety following months of disruption to traffic in the area.

The roundabout, which was partially closed for emergency gas works on August 26, was initially set to last eight weeks but was later pushed back to ‘mid-November’ following the discovery of a damaged water main at the site.

Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh fully reopened on November 9 | NW

Providing a statement on November 8, SGN said: “Our critical project in Cameron Toll Roundabout is now complete and the road surface is being reinstated. We know this is an extremely busy area and would like to apologise for the inconvenience our major project has caused.”

It added: “Your patience and understanding has been appreciated by our project team.”

Emergency gas works got underway in late August, closing off the leg of the roundabout between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road | NW

The recent closure caused frustration to many in the area, causing congestion in surrounding streets and forcing Lothian Buses to divert services.

Earlier in the year, the arterial route was partially closed between February 13 and May 19 whilst engineers rebuilt a damaged culvert, with the complex project involving removing 200-year-old masonry and diverting water from the Pow Burn. The project saw also additional road resurfacing works around the entirety of the roundabout and sections of surrounding roads.

Pictures taken on the morning of Saturday, November 9 show the bus gate on Prestonfield Avenue remains out use. The council has been approached for comment | NW

In August, SGN said: “We're aware the road surface at this location on the A7 was recently resurfaced” adding “please be assured that when our emergency work is completed, we will ensure the road surface is left as we found it.”

During the works the bus gate on Prestonfield Avenue was suspended to help alleviate traffic in the area. On the morning of Saturday, November 9, the bus gate remained out of use. The City of Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment regarding the bus gate being reinstated.