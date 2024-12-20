Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout has been plagued with road closures throughout 2024 – and disruption to traffic is expected to return for ‘several months’ next year.

The roundabout was closed or partially closed for nearly six months (25 weeks) this year owing to a damaged culvert, essential gas works and more recently, work was carried out to repair a collapsed sewer.

But now planned works to repair the railway bridge at the busy roundabout are set to get underway in January and expected to last until April.

Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout will close ‘for several months’ in the New Year | Submitted

Sharing the news with his constituents on social media, Edinburgh MP Ian Murray said Network Rail advised him remedial work will begin on Monday, January 13 and ‘will last for several months’.

The Labour MP shared a statement from Network Rail that outlines the nature of the work being carried out and road closures that will be in place over the scheduled works period.

The statement said: “The work will include installing a new deck including a new waterproofing system, masonry and steelwork repairs, ballast retention, upgraded low bridge warning signs, and vegetation management.

"Work will start on Monday, January 13 and continue until Friday, April 11, 2025. In order for the work to be delivered safely, there will be night-time single lane road closures at Cameron Toll roundabout from Saturday January 18 until Friday, March 28.

“There will also be a full road closure between Wednesday, February 5 and Tuesday, February 18 when the bridge will be demolished and reinstalled.

"I appreciate there has been a lot of disruption in this area recently and it is difficult for residents and those travelling in the area when there is further disruption. However this work has been delayed due to the emergency utilities works and it is vital that the bridge replacement takes place as planned.

"Those living near the site have received letters with details of the work, but I appreciate that many more people will pass through the area or use the road. Please do let constituents know about this work and direct them to contact Network Rail directly on 03457 11 41 41 or via our website if they have any questions."