Network Rail is investing £6m in vital upgrades at locations around Edinburgh this Christmas and New Year.

During the festive season, Network Rail teams will be renewing track, improving drainage, upgrading signalling, installing rockfall protection and other improvement works across seven sites.

The work will take place over the Christmas and New Year holidays while trains aren’t running to reduce disruption for customers.

The upgrade works in and around Edinburgh are part of a £4bn investment in Scotland’s railway | PA

Liam Sumpter, managing director of Network Rail Scotland, said: “The work we are carrying out around the capital over the festive period is a part of a five year, £4bn investment in Scotland’s Railway.

“Our engineers will be working around-the-clock to deliver these vital projects as quickly as possible and at a time when services aren’t running – allowing us to build a more reliable railway for our customers without impacting on their journeys.”

At Calton tunnel, near Edinburgh Waverley, engineers will be working around-the-clock from late on Christmas Eve until the early hours of December 27 to deliver nearly £1m in track upgrades.

A further £1.4m will be invested in upgrading the drainage system at Haymarket tunnel over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Engineers will carry out rockfall protection work worth £650,000 in Ratho over the same period. This safety-critical project will install a specialist netting system on a rock cutting above the railway near the former station.

Signalling systems will also be improved at Portobello junction over Christmas with £1.6m being spent on new equipment.

At New Year a further £1m will be invested, with work being carried out to improve drainage on the line near Bathgate from New Year’s Eve until January 2 and track renewal work taking place at Broomhouse, between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park stations.