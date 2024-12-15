An Edinburgh pedestrian was rushed to hospital following a crash involving a bus near Haymarket.

The incident happened on West Maitland Street at around 1.45pm on Saturday, December 14. A 34-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the incident.

Police were called to West Maitland Street at around 1.45pm on Saturday, December 14 | Google Maps

Road closures were in place for several hours between Torphichen Place and Haymarket before reopening at around 6.20pm. Police enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The crash involved a bus and a male pedestrian and the 34-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”