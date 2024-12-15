Edinburgh man, 34, in hospital after crash involving bus near Haymarket

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 10:29 BST

An Edinburgh pedestrian was rushed to hospital following a crash involving a bus near Haymarket.

The incident happened on West Maitland Street at around 1.45pm on Saturday, December 14. A 34-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the incident.

Police were called to West Maitland Street at around 1.45pm on Saturday, December 14
Police were called to West Maitland Street at around 1.45pm on Saturday, December 14 | Google Maps

Road closures were in place for several hours between Torphichen Place and Haymarket before reopening at around 6.20pm. Police enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The crash involved a bus and a male pedestrian and the 34-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

