Edinburgh travel: Drivers urged to avoid Haymarket area following crash

Edinburgh police are urging drivers to avoid the Haymarket area following a crash this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the west end of the city shortly before 2pm on Saturday, December 14. West Maitland Street is closed between Torphichen Place and Haymarket following the incident.

Edinburgh Trams advised it will be operating a split service on a temporary basis. It said: “Due to a medical emergency near our Haymarket Tram stop, we will be running a split service to and from Airport - Haymarket Sidings and Balfour Street - Newhaven. Ticket acceptance is in place with Lothian buses.”

Lothian Buses warned that several services in the area are facing delays. This includes services: 2, 3, 4, 12, 25, 26, 31, 33, 44, 100, X18, X19 and X7.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “West Maitland Street, Edinburgh is closed between Torphichen Place and Haymarket following a crash which was reported to police around 1.45pm on Saturday, 14 December 2024.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.”