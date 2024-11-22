Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diversions are in place for several Edinburgh bus services next week owing to building works on North Bridge.

The overnight closures will see 16 services diverted between 10pm and 6am on Monday, November 25 and Tuesday, November 26. The building works will affect services in both directions.

Affected services

Lothian Buses

Services 3, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, N3, N30, N31 and N37

Between Princes Street and Nicolson Street, buses will be diverted via South St. David Street, George Street, Hanover Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street in both directions.

Lothian Buses

Services 5, 7, 8, 14, 49 and N14

Between Leith Street and Nicolson Street, buses will be diverted via Princes Street, South St. David Street, George Street, Hanover Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street in both directions.

You can stay up to date with the latest travel information by visiting the Lothian Buses website.