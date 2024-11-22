Edinburgh buses: Overnight diversions in place due to North Bridge building works
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The overnight closures will see 16 services diverted between 10pm and 6am on Monday, November 25 and Tuesday, November 26. The building works will affect services in both directions.
Affected services
Services 3, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, N3, N30, N31 and N37
Between Princes Street and Nicolson Street, buses will be diverted via South St. David Street, George Street, Hanover Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street in both directions.
Services 5, 7, 8, 14, 49 and N14
Between Leith Street and Nicolson Street, buses will be diverted via Princes Street, South St. David Street, George Street, Hanover Street, The Mound, George IV Bridge and Chambers Street in both directions.
You can stay up to date with the latest travel information by visiting the Lothian Buses website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.