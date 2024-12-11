Police in Edinburgh have thanked the public for supporting its criminal investigation into Bonfire Night disorder which has led to a number of arrests.

November 5 saw shocking scenes around the capital, with pictures and videos taken on Bonfire Night appearing to show large groups of youths attacking police officers with fireworks and bricks.

Following police enquiries, 32 people have been arrested in Edinburgh, with 79 charges brought against them for incidents that occurred in the city including the Gracemount, Moredun, Niddrie and Calder Road areas.

It is understood the majority of people charged are in their teens, with one child as young as 10 being arrested and charged for their involvement in the antisocial behaviour. Six men aged between 20 and 45 have also been charged in connection with the offences.

Helicopter footage from Police Scotland's Air Support Unit show gangs of Edinburgh youths throwing fireworks and other projectiles | Police Scotland

Police Scotland said they are continuing to pursue positive lines of inquiry to trace others and have seen a ‘genuine desire from communities’ to assist their investigation.

A Major Incident Public Portal was launched last month where residents can submit video or photographic evidence. Members of the public can also contact Police Scotland with information on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh said: “What we’ve seen in the wake of the disorder that took place, is a genuine desire from communities to support our efforts to identify the individuals who caused fear and alarm and hold them to account for their actions and I’m extremely grateful to everyone who has assisted our investigations.

“I made it clear that we would be unrelenting in our pursuit of those responsible for the fear, alarm and damage that was caused within parts of Edinburgh on Bonfire Night and I am reaffirming that commitment today.

“If you think you have evaded justice because we have not yet contacted you, it’s only a matter of time.”