Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh man appears in court accused of attempted murder of Edinburgh police officer
Lewis Mackie faced charges of assault to injury and danger to life and attempted murder when he appeared in the dock during a private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Mackie, 21, also faced an allegation of theft and road traffic offences including failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
The case was continued for further examination and Mackie, whose address was only given as Edinburgh, is due to appear back at the capital court within eight days.
The court appearance follows an alleged incident where a stolen vehicle failed to stop for officers at Dumbryden Gardens in the Wester Hailes area of the city at around 12.45am on Friday, December 6.