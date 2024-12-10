Edinburgh crime: Man arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh.
At around 12.45am on Friday, December 6, police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at Dumbryden Gardens.
A male officer was struck by the vehicle as it made off. He was taken to hospital for treatment and released.
The car was found abandoned nearby. The 21-year-old male driver of the vehicle was later arrested and charged.
He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, December 9.