3 . Sexual relationship with a young schoolgirl

David Bracks regularly had sex with a 13-year-old schoolgirl while she was said to be “blackout drunk” at his former home in Mayfield, Midlothian. Bracks met the girl at a local park when he was in his early 20s and took her back to his house where he engaged in sexual activity with her by kissing her, touching her body and sexually penetrating her with his fingers and penis. Bracks, now 34, admitted committing the offences all between December 2010 and October 2011 when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year. The court was told the victim reported the sexual activity between the pair to the police after suffering from mental health difficulties in September 2021. Bracks, who has since moved to Manchester, was arrested and during a police interview he admitted to having sex with the child and told officers “he had been waiting 10 years for this relationship to catch up with him”. He was in the dock for sentencing on November 10 where Sheriff Derek O’Carroll spared him custody and instead handed out a strong community-based disposal. Bracks was placed on a social work supervision order for 18 months and will have to carry out the maximum of 300 hours of unpaid work in the community. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 18 months and will have to attend sessions with offenders behaviour programme Building Choices as part of a conduct requirement. | Alexander Lawrie