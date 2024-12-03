An Edinburgh rapist who subjected three young children aged between seven and 13-year-old to a campaign of sexual abuse from 2001 until 2009 was jailed in November.
1. Cannabis dealer turned vulnerable man’s flat into drugs den
Nisala Kulatunga, 23, targeted a vulnerable man by befriending him and then setting up a cannabis dealing business from his flat in the Leith area of Edinburgh. The desperate victim repeatedly asked Kulatunga to move out but he refused and carried on selling drugs to users from the property between June and October 2022. The flat was eventually raided by police and when around £15,000 of the Class B drug was found the Sri Lankan drug dealer attempted to pin blame on the homeowner.
Kulatunga pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at an address in Leith, Edinburgh, between June 1 and October 2, 2022, when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year. On November 3, Sheriff Noble sentenced Kulatunga to a community payback order as a direct alternative to a custody where he will have to complete 300 hours of unpaid work, the maximum hours allowed to be imposed. | Alexander Lawrie
2. Man jailed following fatal crash
A 26-year-old man has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving in Edinburgh.
Ralph Fairhurst, 26, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving in Edinburgh and sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on November 7 to serve four years and six months in prison.
Police were called to the fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Easter Road at around 2.40am on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but tragically died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Fairhurst, the driver of the car, fled the area and was traced by officers later that day.
Road Policing Sergeant Paul Ewing said: "Our thoughts remain with family and friends of the young man that lost his life, and I hope that today’s sentencing brings them some comfort and allows them to move forward." | Police Scotland
3. Sexual relationship with a young schoolgirl
David Bracks regularly had sex with a 13-year-old schoolgirl while she was said to be “blackout drunk” at his former home in Mayfield, Midlothian. Bracks met the girl at a local park when he was in his early 20s and took her back to his house where he engaged in sexual activity with her by kissing her, touching her body and sexually penetrating her with his fingers and penis. Bracks, now 34, admitted committing the offences all between December 2010 and October 2011 when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year. The court was told the victim reported the sexual activity between the pair to the police after suffering from mental health difficulties in September 2021. Bracks, who has since moved to Manchester, was arrested and during a police interview he admitted to having sex with the child and told officers “he had been waiting 10 years for this relationship to catch up with him”. He was in the dock for sentencing on November 10 where Sheriff Derek O’Carroll spared him custody and instead handed out a strong community-based disposal. Bracks was placed on a social work supervision order for 18 months and will have to carry out the maximum of 300 hours of unpaid work in the community. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 18 months and will have to attend sessions with offenders behaviour programme Building Choices as part of a conduct requirement. | Alexander Lawrie
4. Jailed for serious sexual offences
A ‘prolific offender’ who abused women across Edinburgh, Midlothian, Lanarkshire and Fife was jailed on November 11
Anthony Gibson, 37, will spend the next 13 years in prison after he was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow for serious sexual offences, violence and abusive behaviour. Gibson came to the attention of police in November 2020 when it was discovered he had abused two women. Following initial inquiries, police learned Gibson had subjected other women to his abusive behaviour.
He was later was arrested and charged in connection with serious sexual assaults, violence and abusive and controlling behaviour.
Detective Inspector Frank Keegan said: “Gibson is a prolific offender. I can only hope that the women he harmed take some solace in knowing he can no longer inflict his violent and abusive behaviour on them or any other women." | Police Scotland