Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout will remain partially closed due to ongoing works to repair a collapsed sewer.

The roundabout was closed between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road on Thursday, November 28 following an overnight inspection where workers found ‘a large void under the carriageway which could have caused a collapse of the road above’.

Scottish Water has carried out surveys in recent days in addition to filling in a void under the road and stabilising the surrounding ground.

It is hoped the works at Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh will be completed on Thursday | NW

The repair works are expected to be completed in the coming days with the roundabout being reopened on Thursday, December 5. The City of Edinburgh Council has advised the bus gate on Prestonfield Avenue will be suspended for the duration of the works to help alleviate traffic in the area.

Providing an update on Monday, December 2, Scottish Water said: “The work has not been straightforward given the presence of a recently installed gas main and the need to cut out and replace six metres of sewer pipe A further defect was discovered approximately 40m further upstream and has been repaired with an emergency patch repair.

“We are now in the process of backfilling the excavations before beginning the reinstatement of the road and carriageway itself. We anticipate the road being reopened on Thursday 5 December.

“We are sorry the work is taking longer than initially anticipated but unfortunately emergency unplanned works are often challenging. We also appreciate the additional noise generated by the works, particularly at night-time, and we can only apologise.

“Every resource possible is being made available to complete the repairs quickly and we can only thank all those affected for their patience and understanding.”