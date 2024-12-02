The People’s Story Museum on the Edinburgh’s Royal Mile has reopened today (Monday, December 2) following a temporary closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum, which offers an insight into the lives of Edinburgh's working-class people between the 18th and late 20th century, had been closed temporarily due to staff shortages but will now resume its regular opening schedule.

It comes after a proposal by the cash-strapped council to close the museum over the winter to save money was rejected by councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local campaigners were outraged following the temporary closure and said it was a vital part of the city’s social fabric | LDRS

Local campaigners voiced outrage at the move, saying the museum - opened in 1984 - was a vital part of the city’s social fabric and its closure would be “an act of social vandalism”. Academics and trade unions echoed the calls to keep the People’s Story open.

Council leader Cammy Day and culture and communities convener Val Walker visited the museum this morning to meet with staff as final touches were made and doors reopened.

Cammy Day, said: “The People’s Story is a valuable part of Edinburgh’s cultural heritage. Earlier this year, facing increased budget challenges, the museum was temporarily closed and it was proposed that it would remain so during the autumn and winter months.

“However, thanks to the incredible support and feedback from the public for the museum, we worked to secure the necessary funding and resources to reopen and to be able to offer this museum to residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’ve never visited before or it’s been a while since your last trip, now is the perfect time to rediscover the museum. Explore the exhibits that bring to life the authentic voices of Edinburgh’s people through oral histories and written accounts.”

Councillor Day added: “Some of the many highlights include displays of Friendly Society regalia, banners, and materials that reflect the city’s rich, diverse communities. We look forward to welcoming you back to experience these powerful stories first-hand.”

Council leader Cammy Day and culture and communities convener Val Walker visited the museum on Monday, December 2 | City of Edinburgh Council

Culture and communities convener Val Walker, said: “I am thrilled that we have now reopened, and I hope visitors take the opportunity to rediscover the rich stories the museum holds.

“Now in its 35th year, the museum spans three floors, each showcasing exhibits that reflect the lives of Edinburgh’s residents, from their daily routines to how citizens spend their free time and holidays and how religion and culture have influenced different generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Walker added: “And of course there are more stories to tell. Our Museums and Galleries team are always grateful for donations to the collection, and for any ideas for temporary exhibitions. I would urge residents who feel that have a story to tell to get in touch.”

Displays at The People’s Story Museum include; tableaux, original objects, images and personal stories that reveal a fascinating history of the city.

The collection focuses on the history, culture, crafts and trades, and the people of Edinburgh but also as a place to explore more contemporary issues, events and opinions.

All of the displays in the museum are based around the words of Edinburgh’s people, taken from oral history reminiscences and written sources to tell real stories. The collections reflect this with objects ranging from Friendly Society regalia, banners and material relating to Edinburgh’s diverse communities.