Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Council has approved plans for 847 homes in the north of the city which is said is the largest regeneration project of its kind in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘net zero ready’ homes at the Granton Waterfront will be a mixture of homes for sale, social rent and mid-market rent, with the development expected to be delivered in the next seven years.

The first phase of the £1.3bn project was unanimously approved by the council’s Development Management Sub-Committee on Wednesday (November 20). The council said 45 per cent of the homes will be made affordable as part of its efforts to address Edinburgh’s housing emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Granton Waterfront in Edinburgh will be delivered from 2025 to 2032 | City of Edinburgh Council

The development, which will be built in partnership with Cruden Homes, also has the capacity for a new primary school, commercial units and will benefit from active travel routes and public spaces, including one at the Granton Gasholder.

Tenants are already moving into 75 completed homes at Granton Station View and more than 400 homes for rent and for sale are expected to become available next year at Western Villages. A further 143 homes are due to be completed at Silverlea by summer 2026.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “I’m really excited to see this milestone achieved, as we are one step closer to delivering a first phase of regeneration in Granton Waterfront. Today’s decision will allow us to bring together those we listened to in these communities with new residents.

“After declaring a housing emergency last year it is vital that much of the housing provided will be affordable. Using the latest advances in technology the homes will also be energy efficient keeping bills down for our tenants as well as helping the city to transition to net zero and meet our other climate goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This £1.3bn project is the largest regeneration scheme of its kind in Scotland. It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to bring communities together, with affordable energy efficient housing to live well locally with access to shops, cultural, leisure and education and health facilities and job opportunities all nearby.”

Cllr Day added: “We’ll also make sure Granton Waterfront has excellent active travel and public transport links to rest of the city and beyond as well as to the many established communities already in the area.”

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: "This development represents a significant leap toward meeting Scotland's growing demand for high-quality, energy-efficient housing of all tenures, and the planning outcome marks a major milestone for the project.

“In partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, our work at Granton Waterfront will deliver a diverse range of sustainable new homes designed to meet the community's evolving needs. By pioneering innovative net-zero solutions, Granton Waterfront is set to become a model for future housing developments across Scotland.”