Cruden Homes has released new apartments as part of an exciting development in East Lothian.

The incredibly popular development, Longniddry Village, is known for its traditional village aesthetic and award-winning design and has proven to be a favourite among buyers since its initial launch.

Longniddry Village was named Large Development of the Year at the Homes for Scotland Awards 2023 | third party

Cruden Homes said this is a great opportunity for first-time buyers and people looking to downsize with one to four-bedroom homes available. Longniddry Village was named Large Development of the Year at the Homes for Scotland Awards 2023, and sets itself apart by taking inspiration from the characterful architecture and appeal of quaint East Lothian villages and towns.

Hazel Davies, sales and marketing director at Cruden Homes, said: “Longniddry Village has been a stand-out development for Cruden Homes. It underscores the growing interest from homebuyers in thoughtfully designed homes that blend high-quality traditional features with the needs of modern living.

“We are excited to launch our apartment offering at Longniddry Village, opening the development up to a wider audience of homebuyers, in particular those looking to take their first step on the property ladder and those looking to downsize.”

The traditionally inspired architecture includes period-style features such as sash windows, chimneys and high ceilings. It also includes designer German kitchens with integrated Siemens appliances, built-in wardrobes, stylish bathrooms and fibre broadband | Third Party

Among the new apartments available is the Fidra, a one-bedroom ground-floor apartment with a spacious living and kitchen area, ample storage, and a luxurious four-piece bathroom suite.

The Stenton is a two-bedroom apartment featuring an en-suite, with an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, and generous storage space, with three large cupboards to cater to modern living needs.

The Huntington is a spacious four-bedroom home featuring a large dual-aspect living room, a generously sized kitchen/dining room, and a utility room. The upper floor includes four bedrooms, two with en-suites, and a family bathroom.

An Artists impression of the apartments in Longniddry Village | Third party

The Dummore is a charming three-bedroom family home arranged over two floors. The ground floor offers an open-plan kitchen/dining room with direct garden access, a bright separate living room, and ample storage. The first floor includes three well-appointed bedrooms, including the principal with an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, plus a family bathroom.

The Hamilton A is an impressive double-fronted family home with a generous entrance hall, a dual-aspect living room with garden access, and a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room with a separate utility. The upper floor features a large principal bedroom with an en-suite, three additional bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Prices for the apartments start at £232,500. For more information on the remaining homes at Longniddry Village you can visit the Cruden Homes website.