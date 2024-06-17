Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New £1.3bn coastal town in Edinburgh moves closer

Plans for the first phase of a £1.3 billion connected and sustainable new coastal town at Granton Waterfront in Edinburgh are available to view on the City of Edinburgh Council’s Planning Portal.

In partnership with Cruden Homes, the council plans to transform part of the Capital’s largest brownfield site into a new development comprising 847 net zero homes, capacity for a new primary school and low carbon heat network.

The plans, which have been out for extensive consultation, also include commercial units, active travel routes and other sustainable transport infrastructure as well as attractive public and open space. At least 35 per cent of the homes will be affordable.

An artist's impression of the £1.3bn connected and sustainable new coastal town at Granton Waterfront in Edinburgh. | Council

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We’ve been consulting with people every step of the way to deliver this project. I’m really pleased that after listening to feedback from the local community and others interested in the area, the team has submitted plans for the largest regeneration project of its kind in Scotland at Granton Waterfront as part of the £1.3 billion regeneration.

“To deliver our net zero targets for the Capital, sustainable regeneration is so important and every element of this development has been designed with that in mind.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a 20-minute neighbourhood completely from scratch which includes affordable net zero homes, shops, cultural, leisure and education facilities all close by. Our plans show how the new neighbourhood will link to the rest of the city and beyond as well as to the many established communities nearby.”

As part of the plans, warm, energy efficient, family and wheelchair accessible homes will connect to a low carbon heat network, delivered by Vattenfall Heat UK Ltd.

Another view of the planned new town at the waterfront. | Council

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working closely with the council, local community and key stakeholders to create a transformational design that reconnects the Capital to the Firth of Forth.

“This landmark, landscape-led development of Edinburgh’s coastline takes a fresh approach to urban regeneration which will create an exciting new coastal community set to become one of Europe's largest waterside amenities.

“Moreover, the delivery of 847 much needed, high quality and sustainable new homes across all tenures will make an important contribution to alleviating the well documented housing emergency.”

