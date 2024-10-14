Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh resident is urging the council to introduce measures to tackle speeding cars and buses on Queensferry Road after a survey found traffic in the area to be ‘above normal tolerance’.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said traffic frequently breaches the 20mph speed limit on the blind corner north of Dean Bridge and poses a threat to pedestrians trying to cross the road.

She said a speed survey was carried out by the council in June after she lobbied the local authority for two years, but despite the results deeming further investigation is required due to excessive speeds, no further progress on tackling the issue has taken place.

A council speed survey carried out in June 2024 on Queensferry Road concluded the average speed was ‘above normal tolerance’ | Google Maps

The resident, who lives near the blind corner where Queensferry Road meets Buckingham Terrace, said: “When you stand at the corner you feel the wind go past you as these buses and cars whizz past to you. It is misleading to pedestrians to say it is a 20mph zone when in reality there are no controls and vehicles are not discouraged from exceeding the speed limit.”

A speed survey carried out in June concluded the average speed in the area heading northbound was 25.5mph - a speed ‘above the normal tolerance of 24mph in a posted 20mph’ area. The resident was told by the council that following the survey a site investigation would be actioned on Queensferry Road after it was ‘identified as having a free-flow average speed above normal tolerance.’

The local resident stated it is dangerous to use the traffic island near Oxford Terrace to cross Queensferry Road when ‘vehicles are thundering past’. She said: “It's a 20 mile per hour area so I should be able to cross. And for mums with pushchairs and so on, surely they’re entitled to cross the road there, but really, if you've got a pushchair or you're over 70 years-old, you need to use the traffic lights further up the road.”

She said she has also asked the council to consider the installation of a vehicle activated speed sign (VAS) which relays real-time vehicle speeds to drivers as a deterrent.

She said: “If we're supposed to have 20 mile per hour areas, let's get measures in that encourage people to be at 20 miles per hour. But there's nothing. So I’m desperate for action.”

The frustrated resident added: “The council has made new cycle lanes along Melville Street and Randolph Place and reverted back to a cobbled road on sections of Melville Street which the street hasn’t had for decades and decades. So they’ve spent millions of pounds on superfluous exercises but yet, there is a safety issue half a mile away.”

Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, transport and environment convener, said: “I’d like to thank this resident for bringing these concerns to our attention. Queensferry Road has been identified as having an average free-flow speed above the normal tolerance level and has been added to our list for a speed reduction investigation. We will carry out this investigation in the near future, and once it is complete we can confirm our proposed speed reduction measures.

“In line with the concerns raised on pedestrians crossing on Queensferry Road near the junction with Oxford Terrace, we will undertake a further pedestrian crossing assessment.”

Cllr Jenkinson added: “Safety for all road users is of paramount importance to us, and we’ll always look to enhance this.”