Police in West Lothian have launched an investigation after a number of vehicles were broken into and damaged in Livingston.

Officers were called to reports of 12 cars having been targeted in the Craigshill, Pumpherston and Howden areas between 12am and 7am on Sunday, March 2.

Items were taken from some vehicles and others were left with damage to their windows. Police have reviewed CCTV footage and officers are now looking to identify two men believed to be involved in the incidents.

Two of the incidents happened on Dee Drive, Craigshill, and three were in Drumshoreland Road, Pumpherston | PA

The first man is described as wearing a red hoodie with the Hoodrich logo in white writing across the chest, dark trousers and a baseball cap. The second man is described as wearing a green hoodie with dark trousers, and also wearing a baseball cap.

Constable Michael Summers said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible for this reckless behaviour, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or saw anything suspicious to contact us. We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the areas at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 1108 of March, 2, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.