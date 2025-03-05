Police in East Lothian have launched an investigation after two cars were vandalised in Prestonpans.

The first car was vandalised in Monks Meadow between 7.30pm on Friday, February 21 and 9.30am on Saturday, 22 February, 22. The second car was vandalised on the same street between 10.30pm on Friday, February 28 and 9.15am on Saturday, March 1.

Officers are treating the two crimes as linked | Google Maps

Constable Frances Stevenson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact us. We also ask anyone on Monks Meadow or Rowberry Walk with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0924 of February 22. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.