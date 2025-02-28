A 35-year-old man remains in hospital following a serious assault in the Stenhouse area of Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday, February 27 in Saughton Mains Street. An investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances and officers believe those involved were known to one another.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday, February 27 in Saughton Mains Street | Google Maps

A 38-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were taken to hospital after being attacked but the woman was later released. Police were initially called to the Stenhouse Drive area last night but enquiries have established the incident occurred in Saughton Mains Street.

Making a comment at the time, Inspector Alison Lawrie said ‘extensive enquiries are ongoing’ adding ‘a police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations’.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2761 of February 27.