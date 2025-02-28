A man and woman were taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were called to the Stenhouse Drive area of the city at around 5.30pm on Thursday, February 27, 2025, following a report of two people having been seriously assaulted.

Emergency services attended and a man and a woman were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police are appealing for information | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said officers remain in the Stenhouse Drive area, near to Saughton Mains Street, while investigations are carried out.

Inspector Alison Lawrie said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."

Anyone with any information or concerns is being urged to speak to the officers in the area or call 101, quoting incident 2761 of Thursday, February 27, 2025.