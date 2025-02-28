Edinburgh crime: Man and woman seriously assaulted in Stenhouse Drive area
Police said they were called to the Stenhouse Drive area of the city at around 5.30pm on Thursday, February 27, 2025, following a report of two people having been seriously assaulted.
Emergency services attended and a man and a woman were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police said officers remain in the Stenhouse Drive area, near to Saughton Mains Street, while investigations are carried out.
Inspector Alison Lawrie said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."
Anyone with any information or concerns is being urged to speak to the officers in the area or call 101, quoting incident 2761 of Thursday, February 27, 2025.