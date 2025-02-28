More anti-social behaviour has been reported at Edinburgh’s Bruntsfield Links by youths on electric bikes.

Morningside Tory councillor Marie-Clair Munro said a resident had told her that the riders arrived in a blast of noise shortly before 7pm on Thursday evening. And after driving over the area for about 10 minutes they left, heading off in the direction of James Gillespie’s primary school.

Police were called but by the time officers arrived, the riders had gone.

A picture of one of the riders at Bruntsfield Links | supplied

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7pm on Thursday, 27 February, 2025, we received a report of a number of people on e-bikes in the Bruntsfield Place area of Edinburgh. Officers attended however there was nothing ongoing at the time and no one was traced in connection."

It follows an incident at Bruntsfield Links a week earlier when two people on quad bikes were captured on video driving recklessly, with one rider filmed speeding across a footpath while the other performed doughnut manoeuvres on the grass.

Quad bikers were also seen n the same day in the Meadows and Saughton Park, where extensive damage was caused to the pitches. The scenes sparked outrage from locals and politicians.

Police warned at the time the antisocial behaviour in any form was unacceptable. And they said “hot spot areas” had been visited by officers to detect and deter antisocial behaviour.

Cllr Munro tabled an emergency motion at a meeting of the council’s Culture and Communities Committee on Thursday, calling for “urgent action on the growing problem of antisocial behaviour involving dirt bikes and quad bikes across Edinburgh”.c But it was not debated after committee convener Val Walker ruled it was not urgent

Cllr Munro said: "I know many residents share my frustration - this is a serious issue impacting our communities, and it deserves urgent discussion and action. Ignoring the problem won’t make it go away. I will continue pushing for real solutions to keep our streets and green spaces safe."